MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Mphasis appoints Dave Cassie as head of Canada operations

    Cassie was managing director, Financial Services Advisory at PwC, where he led the accounting and conulsting firm's Canada Asset and Wealth Management practice

    Prashant K Nanda
    February 07, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

    Bengaluru-headquartered IT solutions provider Mphasis Ltd on February 7 announced the appointment of Dave Cassie, the managing director, Financial Services Advisory at PwC, as the country head for Canada.

    Cassie, who led PwC’s Canada Asset and Wealth Management practice, would partner with the leadership team to drive growth in the Canadian market, Mphasis said in a statement

    “The past few years has created a secular demand for technology transformation services. With his exceptional track record of helping customers with large-scale transformation programs, Dave will be an invaluable asset to Mphasis and our Canadian clients. We are thrilled that he has joined us to lead our expansion plans in Canada,” Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh said.

    Cassie said he was excited to see the investments Mphasis was making in Canada, including a new delivery centre in Calgary, Quantum City in partnership with the University of Calgary, and investments in key accounts across the country.

    “We stand out from the crowd with a foundation of innovation, technical expertise and delivery excellence combined with domain specialization. I look forward to helping to bring the Mphasis value proposition to the Canadian market,” said Cassie.

    Close

    Cassie was also not new to Mphasis and in his previous roles he has partnered with the company for multiple large-scale customer programs, the company said.

    “Having experienced Mphasis’ High Tech, High Touch, High Trust value proposition, he sees great opportunity to increase Mphasis’ presence in the country. Together with our investments in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta; marquee customers we are already engaged with in Financial Services, Insurance and Logistics; nearshore development center in Calgary, we have both the scale and the specialization needed to be successful in Canada,” the IT firm said in a statement.

    The Mphasis share was trading at Rs 3030.95 at 1 pm, down 0.63 percent from the previous close, at the BSE.
    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #Canada #Dave Cassie #IT #MphasiS #Nitin Rakesh #Technology
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 01:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.