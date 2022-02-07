Mphasis appoints Dave Cassie as head of Canada operations

Bengaluru-headquartered IT solutions provider Mphasis Ltd on February 7 announced the appointment of Dave Cassie, the managing director, Financial Services Advisory at PwC, as the country head for Canada.

Cassie, who led PwC’s Canada Asset and Wealth Management practice, would partner with the leadership team to drive growth in the Canadian market, Mphasis said in a statement

“The past few years has created a secular demand for technology transformation services. With his exceptional track record of helping customers with large-scale transformation programs, Dave will be an invaluable asset to Mphasis and our Canadian clients. We are thrilled that he has joined us to lead our expansion plans in Canada,” Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh said.

Cassie said he was excited to see the investments Mphasis was making in Canada, including a new delivery centre in Calgary, Quantum City in partnership with the University of Calgary, and investments in key accounts across the country.

“We stand out from the crowd with a foundation of innovation, technical expertise and delivery excellence combined with domain specialization. I look forward to helping to bring the Mphasis value proposition to the Canadian market,” said Cassie.

Cassie was also not new to Mphasis and in his previous roles he has partnered with the company for multiple large-scale customer programs, the company said.

“Having experienced Mphasis’ High Tech, High Touch, High Trust value proposition, he sees great opportunity to increase Mphasis’ presence in the country. Together with our investments in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta; marquee customers we are already engaged with in Financial Services, Insurance and Logistics; nearshore development center in Calgary, we have both the scale and the specialization needed to be successful in Canada,” the IT firm said in a statement.

The Mphasis share was trading at Rs 3030.95 at 1 pm, down 0.63 percent from the previous close, at the BSE.