MC Insider: The fund keeping tabs on managers, insurance mis-selling is back, developer in trouble, app wars and more

MIS-SELLING MONSTER IS BACK

Investment advisory and distribution of financial products is often a lucrative but tough profession to be in if you aspire to grow your practice meaningfully. Many of them will tell you that 90% of their time goes into managing their clients’ (investors') behaviour and just 10% goes into their money management. One large distributor counts this senior vice-president at a Bengaluru-based information technology company as a client. Two years back, the client came to him for the first time in the hope of restructuring his finances. His main goal was to retire in 2-3 years time. He was in his late 40s at the time. Knowing how rich the client was and given his high salary, that ought not to have been a problem, right? The advisor dived deep in his portfolio and realised that a few months prior, he was sold 7 insurance policies. These were traditional money-back policies where premiums were high because the insurance company would pay a sum of money back to the policyholder at the end of tenure. These are investment-bundled insurance products that give a mere 4-5% returns annually. The advisor also realised that the client was paying a sum of Rs 19 lakh as premium annually. What’s worse: The tenure of the policies was such that the policyholder -- the client -- will need to pay Rs 19 lakh annually ever year till he turns 65. The early retirement dream went out of the window as it wouldn’t be possible for him to keep paying Rs 19 lakh annually if he were to retire early. In fact, forget early retirement, he would now need to push back his retirement as the policies run deep until he turns 65. Unless, he surrenders these policies, after paying surrender charges. Just one of the many, many instances of mis-selling of insurance products that has been rampant for years.

