PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

L&T's construction arm emerges as lowest bidder for NPCIL's Kudankulam 5,6 main plant construction

Work includes construction of reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building and other associated safety related structures for the two new units.

Soumalya Santikari
Dec 11, 2020 / 02:41 PM IST
Prestige Estates Projects | Company signed non-binding letter of intent with Blackstone for sale of certain assets.

Prestige Estates Projects | Company signed non-binding letter of intent with Blackstone for sale of certain assets.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the main plant of Kudankulam 5&6 units for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, sources told Moneycontrol.

Work includes construction of reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building and other associated safety related structures for the two new units. The project is expected to be completed in 64 months.

Each unit is expected to operate at a gross installed capacity of 1000 MWe.

L&T is already executing three packages in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant campus. The packages in KKNPP 3 & 4 unit, which are under execution, are main plant civil works, hydro-technical structures and main plant electrical package.

Meanwhile, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder for ONGC’s New Living Quarters & Revamp at NQ complex project.

Close

Related stories

The scope briefly involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of a living quarters platform for 120 people, which will be required to be installed on a separate jacket and bridge-linked with the nearby NQO platform. The project also has a considerable revamp scope of existing process systems at NQ Complex.

BAGS CHENNAI METRO CONTRACT

Larsen & Toubro has also emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the first 7.955 km elevated section (ECV-01) of Chennai Metro's new 26.09 km Line-4 (Light House – Poonamallee) and 47 km Line-5 (Madhavaram – Sholinganallur).

This section of Line-4 with nine stations from Power House to Porur Junction on Arcot Road will include a roughly 4.2 km double-decker integrated section with Line-5 with five stations between Alwartiru Nagar and Porur Junction.
Soumalya Santikari Having started off as a sports scribe, I made the sobering transition to business journalism in 2014. Always up for belling the cat.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Dec 11, 2020 02:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.