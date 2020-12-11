L&T's construction arm emerges as lowest bidder for NPCIL's Kudankulam 5,6 main plant construction

Prestige Estates Projects | Company signed non-binding letter of intent with Blackstone for sale of certain assets.

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the main plant of Kudankulam 5&6 units for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, sources told Moneycontrol.

Work includes construction of reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building and other associated safety related structures for the two new units. The project is expected to be completed in 64 months.

Each unit is expected to operate at a gross installed capacity of 1000 MWe.

L&T is already executing three packages in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant campus. The packages in KKNPP 3 & 4 unit, which are under execution, are main plant civil works, hydro-technical structures and main plant electrical package.

Meanwhile, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder for ONGC’s New Living Quarters & Revamp at NQ complex project.

The scope briefly involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of a living quarters platform for 120 people, which will be required to be installed on a separate jacket and bridge-linked with the nearby NQO platform. The project also has a considerable revamp scope of existing process systems at NQ Complex.

BAGS CHENNAI METRO CONTRACT

Larsen & Toubro has also emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the first 7.955 km elevated section (ECV-01) of Chennai Metro's new 26.09 km Line-4 (Light House – Poonamallee) and 47 km Line-5 (Madhavaram – Sholinganallur).

This section of Line-4 with nine stations from Power House to Porur Junction on Arcot Road will include a roughly 4.2 km double-decker integrated section with Line-5 with five stations between Alwartiru Nagar and Porur Junction.