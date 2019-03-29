App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways sends expat pilots on leave of absence, starts reinstating cancelled flights

The expat pilots have been asked to go on leave of absence from April 1 till further notice.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

As part of its efforts to turn around operations, Jet Airways has restarted some of the flights that were cancelled over the last couple of months and has sent its expat pilots on leave of absence to cut corners.

The airline has written to all its expat pilots, about 50, asking them to go on leave of absence from April 1, and till further notice. During the period, the pilots won't get any monetary benefits.

The move will help the airline save on salary expenditure, as expats are paid about 15 percent higher than their Indian colleagues, and are also entitled to travel to their home country in frequent intervals.

"Expat pilots have been told that they will be called for duty based on requirement, and meanwhile are free to seek other job opportunities," said an executive from the industry.

related news

The move will help Jet, which has got an emergency funding of Rs 1,500 crore from its banks and is looking for new owners after founder Naresh Goyal stepped down.

Also Read: Tata Group, TPG, Etihad Airways may bid for Jet Airways: Report

The airline had put many of its pilots on standby, as grounded aircraft meant that many of its resources were unused. Out of 119 aircraft, only about 35 were in operations.

While the airline is now beginning to get be back the grounded aircraft, the whole process may take up to two months.

Reinstated flights

The airline has written to its booking partners that it has reinstated about 55 flights that were earlier cancelled. These flights were for March 31, to April 25.

"Guests who have been re-protected by you on alternate flights due to cancellation of the above flights can be rebooked on the original flights...," said the airline in its communication.

From the beginning of the year, Jet Airways was forced to cancel hundreds of flights a day, as lessors grounded aircraft after payment defaults. The airline's daily operations were reduced to less than half from the earlier 600 flights a day.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways #Naresh Goyal

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Spring in Kashmir: Asia Largest Tulip Garden in Full Bloom

Cong Defamed Community to Establish Hindu Terror Theory: Arun Jaitley ...

IPL 2019 | Empower TV Umpire to Eliminate Game Impacting Howlers

Andhra Pradesh High Court Refuses to Stall EC Order Transferring Two I ...

Now Samsung to Make Cars, XM3 Inspire Unveiled at the Seoul Motor Show

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi's Bail Hearing to Begin Shortly

Grand Alliance Failed to Take Off as Rahul Did Not Override Local Satr ...

Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Cha ...

Recession may offer many opportunities, says billionaire investor Warr ...

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

RBI likely to cut interest rates next week, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty slips below 11,600; m ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

MSTC hits 5% upper circuit after tepid stock market debut

Bull run may continue if election results are favourable, says Motilal ...

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Super Deluxe movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in film powered by ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in states and local bo ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.