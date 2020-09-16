172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|ideas-for-profit-waiting-to-play-the-recovery-in-two-wheelers-heres-why-endurance-tech-is-worth-a-closer-look-5847111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Waiting to play the recovery in two-wheeler sales? Here's why Endurance Tech is worth a closer look

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains how the recovery in the two-wheelers demand would accelerate the growth of this auto component maker.

Moneycontrol News

In Q1FY21, Endurance Technologies reported a performance that was better than expectations amid the COVID-19-led disruptions.

Unlike any other auto ancillary company, Endurance managed its operating profitability well above the breakeven level that too despite a significant fall in the topline.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 02:57 pm

tags #Business #Endurance Technologies Ltd #Ideas For Profit #India #Moneycontrol Videos #video

