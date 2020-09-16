Ideas For Profit | Waiting to play the recovery in two-wheeler sales? Here's why Endurance Tech is worth a closer look

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains how the recovery in the two-wheelers demand would accelerate the growth of this auto component maker.
In Q1FY21, Endurance Technologies reported a performance that was better than expectations amid the COVID-19-led disruptions.
Unlike any other auto ancillary company, Endurance managed its operating profitability well above the breakeven level that too despite a significant fall in the topline.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 02:57 pm