English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Bengaluru hotels see full occupancy, room rates triple as Aero show, G20 drive up demand

    Over 50,000 rooms have been booked in Bengaluru for the next two weeks. The most preferred choice of location for hotels is in north Bengaluru.

    Souptik Datta & Maryam Farooqui
    February 08, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Booking a hotel room in Bengaluru in February will burn a big hole in your pocket, as prices of rooms have doubled, and at many hotels, it has even tripled. Online searches to direct calls to hotels will give you only one answer ― sold out.

    More than 50,000 rooms are booked for the next two weeks, said hoteliers.
    “Tariffs across Bengaluru are surging. Most hotels are sold out for this week. We will be sold out by the end of this week. For budget hotels, the number of inventories locked will be about 65 percent at this point,” said Varun Mohan, General Manager, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore.

    This high traveller movement in the city is due to three big events ― G20 meetings, Aero India and the India Energy Week (IEW).

    Economic Survey 2023: Strong recovery in hospitality sector, occupancy at pre-Covid level