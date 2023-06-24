Go First extends flight cancellations till June 28 amid crisis

Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is yet to pay some senior level executives and pilots.

Crisis-hit airline Go First on June 24 announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 28 due to operational reasons. Earlier, the flight cancellations were scheduled to be on till June 25. The airline has stopped flying from May 3 and is yet to pay some senior level executives and pilots.

"Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th June 2023 are cancelled," the airline said in a tweet and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the flyers.



Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/rMAXsuiEjj

— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 24, 2023

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint.

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled. The company earlier said it had filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.

It had earlier this month said that it plans to restart operations with 26 planes and 152 daily flights, and has submitted the revival plan to aviation regulator DGCA.

Besides, the airline is in discussions with lenders for funds to meet the working capital requirements.

Go First, which had 5,000 employees just about a month ago, now has around 4,700 staff on its roll.

The budget carrier, which had been flying for more than 17 years, filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 2 and the plea was admitted on May 10.