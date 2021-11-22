Exclusive: Infra.Market eyes $4.5 billion valuation

Infra.Market is in talks to raise $200-250 million (Representative image)

Construction materials marketplace Infra.Market is in talks to raise funds at a valuation of $4.5 billion, its third funding round this year, and a valuation jump of more than 400 percent within a single year, said people familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity.

It is in talks to raise $200-250 million and has a term sheet from new investor Footpath Ventures- an investor in Byju’s, Dream11 and Udaan among other big startups in India, these people said.

“Footpath will join this round. They are talking to other investors too. (Private equity firm) TPG is talking to them as well but they haven’t finalised yet,” one person said.

Founded by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda in 2016, Infra.Market is a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce firm, running a brand of construction material, concrete and chemicals used in infrastructure projects. It ties up with contract manufacturers, gets them to utilise idle capacity and manufacture products under its own brand, which it then sells to large infrastructure companies and retail outlets.

Infra.market and Footpath did not respond to queries seeking comment

Infra.market currently has an annualized revenue run rate of a billion dollars and is on track to generate $70 million in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) - a metric to show operating profits, people said. It is one of the few profitable Indian unicorns- firms valued at over a billion dollars.

Infra.market plans to use the money for acquisitions. It recently acquired RBC Concrete from PE firm True North for about Rs 700 crore and is in talks to acquire lighting brands as well.

Infra.market’s growth and funding rounds this year serves as a parable for the country’s unprecedented startup funding boom. It was valued at a billion dollars in March this year and at $2.5 billion in August.

Infra.market is also a bumper investment for its early investors- venture firms Accel and Nexus Venture Partners, who are not selling their shares in this round. At the $4.5 billion valuation, Accel will own about 15 percent of the company while Nexus will own about 8 percent. Accel’s $675 million stake will be more than its entire last India fund of $550 million- a “fund returner” as the best investments are called. Nexus’ stake will be worth about $360 million, more than 15 times its original investment barely two years ago.