DGCA asks cash-strapped GoFirst to refund customers

The Wadia Group-owned airline filed a voluntary insolvency petition citing a severe cash crunch

India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked cash-strapped airline GoFirst to refund passengers who have booked tickets for cancelled or suspended flights.

This comes after the Wadia Group-owned airline filed a voluntary insolvency petition citing a severe cash crunch and cancelled all its flights till May 15. However, it is working to refund or reschedule for future dates, as per the notice.

“DGCA has examined the response of Go First and has issued an order under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation,” the notice read.

On May 2, Domestic budget carrier Go First announced that it has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

The announcement was made by the airline’s CEO Kaushik Khona shortly after the Wadia Group-owned carrier said it will temporarily suspend flight operations on May 3 and 4 due to a "severe fund crunch". The flights will be restarted once the NCLT admits the application, Khona said.

Explaining why it is facing a fund crunch, Khona told news agency PTI that the airline has grounded 28 planes, which is more than half of its fleet, due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

The loss-making airline said in a statement: “Go First has had to take this step due to the ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney’s International Aero Engines, LLC, which has resulted in Go First having to ground 25 aircraft (equivalent to approximately 50 percent of its Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet) as of 1 May 2023. The percentage of grounded aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney’s faulty engines has grown from 7 percent in December 2019 to 31 percent in December 2020 to 50 percent in December 2022. This is despite Pratt & Whitney making several ongoing assurances over the years, which it has repeatedly failed to meet.”

Moreover, the airline has sought an interim moratorium as the Delhi chapter of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) began hearing its voluntary insolvency plea on May 4. GoFirst has argued that it sees a big scope of revival and a moratorium was needed as its only assets were the aircraft.

Go First also reiterated that the airline's aim is is revival given the future of 7,000 direct and 10,ooo indirect employees.