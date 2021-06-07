COVID-19 demand: US-based Molekule enters India market with its range of air purifiers

US-based air purification technology firm Molekule has announced entry into India with the launch of its product range online.

Dilip Goswami, Co-founder, President and CTO of Molekule said that for the Indian market, two products namely the Air Mini and the Air Mini+ are available.

The Air Mini is priced at a discounted rate of Rs 31,999 on Amazon while the original retail price is Rs 37,999. The Air Mini+ is available at a discounted rate of Rs 36,999 on Amazon while the original retail price is Rs 45,999. Goswami said that the discounted price is in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

"The number of COVID-19 cases has been dangerously high, and multiple states have been in new lockdowns, meaning people are spending more time indoors trying to avoid an airborne virus. Solutions like ours work beyond filtering the air to actually destroy things like bacteria and viruses," said Goswami.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier how air purifiers are getting popular in India amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Molekule was set up in 2014 to launch air purifiers that could destroy pollutants at a molecular level.

Goswami added that Molekule products will currently be available exclusively on Amazon, adding that in the future the company will be investing in new distribution channels across e-commerce and retail.

The air purifier market in India is estimated to be around Rs 400 crore. Large players like Blue Star, Samsung, Amway, Dyson, Philips and Honeywell operate in this segment. However, the product sales are largely seasonal and are purchased prior to winter. Every year, about 200,000 air purifiers are sold in India.

What is different?

Traditionally, air purifiers use the HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing filter) technology that uses filters to collect pollution particles in the air.

On the other hand, Goswami said that Molekule products rely on its patented PECO technology that he said destroys microscopic pollutants like mold, viruses, bacteria, ozone, and volatile organic compounds (gases from certain solids, liquids) at the molecular level.

"Our commitment to India is a long-term one, and we aim to bring clean air to as many people as possible. Our patented PECO technology is something that I believe India needs right now because it goes beyond filtration to destroy the widest range of air pollutants as compared to conventional air purifiers," he added.

The products

Air Mini is the initial offering from Molekule in India, designed for rooms up to 23 sq meters. This is ideal for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices. The device has five different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required.

The other product Air Mini+ includes the same benefits as Molekule Air Mini, but comes with enhanced features, such as a particulate matter sensor, automatic fan speeds via Auto Protect mode, and a vegan leather handle.

If on Auto Protect mode, Goswami said that Air Mini+ will automatically adjust its fan speed based on pollutants sensed in the air.

Why India?

Goswami said that the decision to enter India is both personal and professional. He explained that while growing up, his asthma would improve during summers spent in India, a marked contrast to the situation with air pollution today.

"There is a great need for innovative technology that can help provide an added layer of protection from airborne pollution. We’ve also seen that technology like ours can provide an added layer of safety during this time," he added.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases in India and lockdown-like restrictions, Goswami said that the indoor airborne viruses could be tackled via their solution.

The air purifiers by Molekule have been cleared as Class II Medical devices for the destruction of viruses and bacteria by the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Right now, Goswami said that the company is donating over 3,000 devices to hospitals and care centres in India as they battle COVID-19.

As of 9am on June 7, India reported 100,000 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally 28.9 million. There were 2,427 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 349,186.