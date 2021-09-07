MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Cipla seeks price hike for certain respiratory medications, writes to NPPA

Cipla spokesperson confirmed the development, and said the products impacted are a "small subset" of the overall basket of respiratory products.

Viswanath Pilla
September 07, 2021 / 09:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Cipla has written to National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the drug price regulator to allow price hike of certain respiratory medications citing substantial rise in cost of a critical ingredient called propellant P227.

According to the letter, titled, ‘Request for an increase in prices of respiratory formulations due to substantial price hike of propellant P227’, the production of these medicines is becoming expensive.

The company said the cost of propellant P227 rose by 300 percent.

Indian government allows 10 percent annual price increase on formulations that are not under Scheduled-1 of DPCO (Drug Price Control Order), for the scheduled formulations the price increase is linked to the wholesale price index (WPI).

Propellant P227 is used to develop a proper vapor pressure which helps medical products reach deep lungs and help cure asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) and other respiratory diseases.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Cipla spokesperson confirmed the development, and said the products impacted are a "small subset" of the overall basket of Cipla's respiratory products.

The spokesperson added it is usual for companies to bring the situation to the NPPA's notice.

Cipla is the market leader in the respiratory therapeutic segment. The firm enjoys more than two-thirds of market share in the respiratory inhalation segment in India. Seven brands from Cipla's stable featured in the top 10 respiratory brands by value in India.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies #coronavirus
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.