Australian e-learning platform Matific enters India

Australian e-learning platform Matific, an online maths resource for kids from primary to Grade 6, has entered the Indian education technology market. This solution will be available at a monthly fee of Rs 210 in the Indian market.

The company said in a statement that the solution has been designed by mathematics professors and curriculum experts for parents looking for engaging solutions that are aligned to their child’s school curriculums.

Called Matific Galaxy, this solution features hundreds of maths activities aligned with school curriculums of ICSE and CBSE boards. Matific’s home product aims to provide a solution to conventional home-schooling and ensure that kids are well prepared for the future until the lockdown period ends.

Matific said that its content has been proven to help improve students' math results by 34 percent. The programme provides parents with access to a dashboard where they can keep track of their child’s mathematics achievements and progress.

“Given the current environment, schools institutions are going online around the world as they send students home with no timeline for return. Matific’s solutions enable students to continue their learning process. We want to ensure that all students in all areas of India have the opportunity to continue learning during this time. This means ensuring that the price is not an issue.” said Vibha Mahajan, VP, Matific India.

Matific offers a 7-day free trial for students and Matific Galaxy works in offline mode.

Right now, Matific is present in over 45 countries with adaptability in 26 languages across the world. This application is available both on Google Play and App Store. The Matific Galaxy programme can be accessed on desktop, tablets and mobile devices.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, e-learning has gained momentum in India and across the world. This is because schools have temporarily suspended classes and daily lessons have moved online.

Here, schools are either conducting complete daily lessons online or are offering subject-wise classes through partnerships with education-technology players.