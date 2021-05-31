Adani Wilmar launches D2C app Fortune Online

Fortune Online app has been rolled out currently in 17 locations in the country.

Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar International, on May 31 announced the launch of an app for its Fortune brand of products. Fortune’s entire range of products which includes edible oils, soya nuggets, ready-to-cook products will be available on the app.

“The app has been launched at a time when more and more customers are preferring to buy groceries online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year,” said Angshu Mallick, CEO & MD, Adani Wilmar Limited.

The company has rolled out the app currently in 17 locations including Noida, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

“We will be rolling out the app in other key markets in the coming days,” added Mallick.

The customers can place an order for Fortune products on the iOS and Android versions of the app or its website. The company informed that the app after a month of its launch has been downloaded more than 11,000 times so far.

Adani Wilmar will not be charging a delivery fee for the products under its D2C channel and the deliveries will be completed within two-three days. It is also offering promotional offers such as discounts of up to 45 percent, a free gift on the first order, and exclusive combos on the app.

With this launch, the company joins a host of FMCG companies, which have launched their direct-to-consumer channel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies such as Marico and Emami had forayed their channels last year. Others such as ITC and HUL, too, have been ramping up their D2C channels to reach out to consumers as offline sales suffer.