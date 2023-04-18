Abhyuday Jindal reappointed as managing director of Jindal Stainless for five years

Abhyuday Jindal (File image)

The Board of Directors of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) at its meeting held on April 18 approved the reappointment of Abhyuday Jindal as the managing director of the company for a term of five years with effect from May 1, 2023, upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

During this time, Abhyuday Jindal will not be debarred from holding the office of ‘director’ by virtue of any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other such authority, the company added.

Detailing Abhyuday Jindal’s career and achievements, the company said: “He started his career with the JSW Group, where he played a prominent role in the stake acquisition of Ispat Industries and the post-acquisition integration of JSW and Ispat. He then moved on to the Boston Consulting Group, where he managed project consultancy for diverse industries, including cement, steel, wind turbines, and auto components.”

“Having gained a deep understanding of the industrial manufacturing arena, Mr Jindal entered the Jindal Stainless COnSOitia. Driven by the ambition to go beyond the ordinary, Mr. Jindal took multiple strides in improving supply chain and operational efficiencies. Today, he is shaping Jindal Stainless into a far more dynamic, responsive, predictive, and solution-based organisation. As a leader in the stainless-steel landscape of the country, he has explored and unlocked new avenues for providing stainless solutions to stakeholders with the visfori' - to improve lives.”

A Boston University graduate in Economics and Business Management, Abhyuday Jindal -- the son of Ratan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of the company -- has wide-ranging experience in the areas of project management and supply chain systems, the company said in an exchange filing.

He is also the Co-Chair of FICCI's Steel Committee, Vice President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, and the Co-Chair, Advisory Council of the Corrosion Management Division of CII, endeavouring to forge stronger and wider public-private partnerships.

It was under his stewardship that the company bolstered its unique competitive advantage in the manufacturing of special stainless steel grades for nuclear and defence sectors, JSL said in a statement.

Lauding his “participative management” style, the company described Abhyuday Jindal as someone “strongly rooted in the Indian soil”.

Notably, the reappointment of Abhyuday Jindal is subject to the approval of the members of the Jindal Stainless, the company informed the bourses.