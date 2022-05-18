English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Commodity price inflation, and not volumes, drives EXIM trade’s sharp growth: Nomura

    Aggregate volume growth of major ports was just around 6% y-o-y, despite a weak base.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    In handling the port volumes, the Railways seems to have gained in market share over roadways. (Photo by Pixabay/ Pexels)

    In handling the port volumes, the Railways seems to have gained in market share over roadways. (Photo by Pixabay/ Pexels)

    Core EXIM trade rose nearly by a third this April versus April 2021, but this was largely driven by commodity price inflation rather than underlying volume growth, said Nomura in its India Logistics Monthly Report.

    Year-on-year, EXIM trade’s growth was led by nearly 37% increase in imports, and about 18% increase in exports. Month-on-month, core imports declined by 4.5% and exports declined by 7.3%. 

    Year-on-year, aggregate volume growth of major ports was just around 6%, despite a weak base. In April 2021, the country had seen the onset of the second Covid wave.

    Also read: Oil prices climb on hopes of China demand recovery

    “Core EXIM trade rose 27.3% y-y vs Apr 2021 (down ~6% m-m). This was led by a sharp 36.6% y-y growth in core imports (-4.5% m-m), while core exports rose at 18.3% y-y (-7.3% m-m) over Apr-21. However, we note that a large part of this was driven by commodity price inflation rather than underlying volume growth,” said the report. 

    Close

    Related stories

    The graph (below) plots the growth in EXIM trade against volume handled at major ports and key private ports. “The sharp divergence between value of EXIM trade and port volumes indicates the impact of a sharp surge in commodity prices,” said the report.

    Nomura 1805_001

    Volumes at major ports were driven by POL (petroleum, oil, lubricants) and coal volumes. The report said, “POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) and coal volumes came in strong, rising 14.7% y-y and 6.3% y-y, respectively, while iron ore volumes were weak, declining 17.5% y-y. Fertilizers volumes (+13.8% y-y) remained strong during Apr-22.”

    “Container volumes came in weak at 943k TEUs, were stable y-y (-3.1% m-m). In tonnage terms, container volumes remained flat y-y,” it added.

    In handling the port volumes, the Railways seems to have gained in market share over roadways. This inference was drawn from the fact that the Railway EXIM container volumes rose 7.2% in April 2022 even when port container volumes remained flat y-o-y.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #commodity price inflation #composition of exports and imports #EXIM Growth #exports and imports #Nomura
    first published: May 18, 2022 12:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.