MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Here is why agri commodities are expected to fall further

Many agricultural commodities - like oilseeds, edible oils, spices, pulses - recently hit multi-year highs on hopes of revival in demand during festival and marriage season against a supply constrain.

Ravindra Rao
April 24, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST

After rallying for many months, almost all the agricultural commodities witnessed sharp profit booking at the end of the week gone by.

Many agricultural commodities - like oilseeds, edible oils, spices, pulses - recently hit multi-year highs on hopes of revival in demand during festival and marriage season against a supply constrain. This had kept agriculture commodities on a firm footing for past many months.

As a result, NCDEX Agridex Index first month futures, which wer ruling near 1,170 in first session of this year, have surged by around 30 percent since then and have reached above 1,500 level in the week gone by.

Soybean, which initially struggled as compared to other edible oils, has gained the most since the start of 2021. It has posted a whopping 65 percent gains. Turmeric, was the second best performing commodity, registering over 40 percent gains during the same period, followed by Chana (27 percent), MCX CPO (25 percent), Mustard (21 percent), Refined Soy oil (19 percent).

However, resurging COVID cases in the country amid second wave of pandemic has again veered market focus towards demand destruction from supply shortages. As per World meter data, new COVID cases across India on April 22, went above 3.3 lakh in a single day, which is the highest number of fresh cases reported by any country in the world. Following a humongous increase in COVID cases, many states have imposed restrictions on movement (some states going for only night curfew, while some have imposed stringent lockdown) to curb proliferation of infection in the country. This might have an impact demand for agriculture commodities considerably.

Close

Related stories

Besides, normal weather forecast by IMD for the third straight season this year, which is expected to result in a bumper agriculture production this year, have also compelled market participants to take profits in agriculture commodities after superfluous returns since past many weeks.

Kharif crop sowing will commence in India with the onset of monsoon, i.e. around June 1. Looking at record returns provided by agriculture commodities last season and forecast of normal monsoon, we may see kharif crop acreage to rise considerably this season.

We expect correction to continue in agriculture commodities in coming sessions following aggravating COVID conditions in the country and steep rise in prices since past many weeks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Ravindra Rao Ravindra V Rao is the Head - Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
TAGS: #Commodities #Expert Columns
first published: Apr 24, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.