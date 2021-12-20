MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Government bans futures trading in seven commodities

India has suspended futures trading in seven commodities with immediate effect in its latest move to rein in soaring inflation.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

The Finance Ministry has suspended trading in futures contracts of some agricultural commodities for one year to reign in inflation.

Trading in seven commodities - paddy (non-basmati), wheat, chana, mustard seeds and its derivatives, soya bean and its derivatives, crude palm oil and moong - has been suspended with immediate effect, according to a Finance Ministry notification.

Consumer price inflation for November increased to a three month high of 4.91% with food prices rising too. This was despite cuts in excise duty by the government and states which did not provide much relief in tempering inflation. Analysts say that weakening domestic currency may also add price pressure at the retail level.

Wholesale inflation for November accelerated 14.23% from 12.54% a month ago. This was the eight consecutive month in which it stayed at a double digit level.
Tags: #agricultural commodities
first published: Dec 20, 2021 08:48 am

