Colour-coded zonal map for NOC for building plans permits in Delhi

The three municipal corporations in the city are using a colour-coded map to ascertain the requirement of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for a particular property, a senior official said today.

The map is developed in collaboration with the Geo-Spatial Delhi Limited (GSDL), under the larger ambit of ease of doing business and get building plans applications processed online, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said.

SDMC is the nodal agency for making the processing for building plans approval available online.

SDMC Municipal Commissioner P K Goel, in a statement, today shared some of the milestones of the project, saying in a major reform undertaken in the area, the plans were now sanctioned through a "single-window system only".

"A major reform is development of a single super-imposed colour-coded zonal map to ascertain the requirement of nature and extent of NOC for a particular property in fraction of a minute," he said.

This map is quick and reliable in providing information on the requirement for an NOC as by just clicking on a particular location on the map, one can ascertain the requirement of the NOC with the help of longitude and latitude. This is quite useful for architects and persons wanting to construct a building, the SDMC said.

"In the last two years since the new system has been brought in, out of 3,838 plans sanctioned, 991 have been sanctioned in a day, 1,588 in seven days and 931 in fifteen days," the statement said.

"Moreover, since the implementation of the online system, 132 occupancy-cum certificates have been issued online by all the all three municipal corporations," it said.

The external departments like DMRC, National Monuments Authority (NMA), Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Fire Service, Chief Inspector of Factory, Heritage Conservation Committee and the Airports Authority of India have also been integrated with online common application form (CAF) module, the statement said.

Due to this step, a maximum of 30 days is required for issuance of construction permits, out of which 15 days are required for all the NOCs of external agencies and other 15 days for processing and sanctioning at the end of municipal corporations, the SDMC said.

"Many of the NOCs from external agencies, required earlier during sanction of plan such as DJB or discoms, have been dispensed with," the statement added.