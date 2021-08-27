Colgate-Palmolive launches recyclable toothpaste tubes in India

The recyclable tubes will first be used to manufacture Colgate's Active Salt and Colgate Vedshakti toothpastes, and will subsequently be rolled out for other brands. (Representative image)

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive has launched recyclable toothpaste tubes in India, taking a step towards sustainability.

The recyclable tubes will first be used to manufacture Colgate's Active Salt and Vedshakti toothpastes, and will subsequently be rolled out for other brands, The Times of India has reported. The products manufactured with the new technology will be available in the market from September.

Colgate-Palmolive has partnered with EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack) to produce recyclable tubes.

The company already uses recyclable boxes and cartons for its products.

"Our desire to reimagine a healthier future for the people we serve and for our planet remains our number one priority. With this category-leading initiative, along with our consumers and our nation, our planet will also have a future to smile about. We hope that all toothpaste manufacturers will meet recycling standards for their tubes in order to maximise the positive impact it can have on all of us," Colgate-Palmolive India Managing Director Ram Raghavan told The Times of India.

FMCG majors such as Unilever and Dabur India have also taken steps to make their products sustainable.

Unilever has announced a plan to reduce its virgin plastic packaging by 50 percent by 2025. Dabur India said it will remove the outer paper carton from its toothpaste packaging.