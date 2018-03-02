App
Mar 01, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA retains 'Buy' on HDFC Bank, sees 21% CAGR in profit over FY17-20

The house has raised HDFC Bank's estimates by over 1 percent for FY19-20 and see 21 percent CAGR in profit over FY17-20 adding that planned capital raise will lift Tier-I capital adequacy ratio (CAR) by + 300 bps to 17 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Research firm has retained a buy call on HDFC Bank with target at Rs 2,340 per share. The house believes that the bank is moving into a sweet spot to accelerate growth adding that its late-entry advantage in the infra space allows it to cherry-pick assets.

CLSA sees upside in the stock to earnings estimates on the back of stronger topline.

In relation of Watsapp data leak, HDFC Bank said it is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance, days after the lender was asked by SEBI to strengthen its systems to prevent leakage of confidential financial data.

"The bank has and will continue to work closely with SEBI in this regard. The bank reiterates its commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance and the integrity of its systems, controls and processes, including with regard to prevention of unauthorised access to UPSI," it said.

At 12:02 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,886.00, up Rs 2.20, or 0.12 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,893.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,875.00.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 64.34 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 29.31. The latest book value of the company is Rs 345.16 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 5.46. The dividend yield of the company was 0.58 percent.

#HDFC Bank #stocks #Stocks Views

