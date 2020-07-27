App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

CIL's coal allocation to power sector under e-auction drops 29% in Q1

Coal India Ltd (CIL) had allocated 6.65MT of coal in April-June period of the last fiscal, according to coal ministry data.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned CIL's coal allocation under special forward e-auction for the power sector declined 28.7 percent to 4.74 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, official data showed.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) had allocated 6.65MT of coal in April-June period of the last fiscal, according to coal ministry data.

Coal allocation by the Maharatna firm under the scheme declined to 0.64MT last month, from 0.88MT in June 2019, the data showed.

Close

Coal distribution through forward e-auction is aimed at providing access to coal for such consumers who wish to have an assured supply over a long period, say one year, through e-auction mode so as to plan their operations.

related news

The purpose of the scheme is to provide equal opportunities to all intending coal consumers to purchase coal for own consumption through single window services and at a price determined by themselves through the process of online bidding.

CIL is one of the major suppliers of coal to the power sector.

The PSU, which is already reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 crisis which has hit demand and supply of coal, had recently said the situation will remain uncertain in July-September as some states are resorting to fresh lockdowns.

The state-owned miner produced 18.05 MT of coal during July 1 to July 16 against an output of 19.61 MT in the same period last year.

Coal production in some of the major mines is still affected due to high coal stock and less offtake.

Pithead stock of CIL as on July 16 was 72.88 MT as compared to 33.17 MT during the same period last year, it had said.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output, is eyeing 710 MT of coal output in 2020-21.
First Published on Jul 27, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #Coal Ministry #India #power sector

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.