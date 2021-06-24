CBI conducts searches at CG House in Gautam Thapar case

File image of the CBI headquarters

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the CG House in Mumbai, in the Gautam Thapar case, on June 24.

In August 2019, CG Power and Industrial Solutions had sacked Thapar as its chairman with immediate effect after an investigation that unearthed an alleged multi-crore financial scam in the firm. Thapar, however, denied allegations that he misappropriated funds of the power equipment maker, which is part of Avantha Group.

On June 9, 2021, the CBI had carried out searches at 14 locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and three other cities after registering an FIR against Avantha group promoter Thapar, Oyster Buildwell and others for alleged diversion of over Rs 466 crore in Yes Bank during 2017-19.

Oyster Buildwell Private Limited (OBPL) is part of Avantha group with over 97 percent stake held by Avantha Realty and the remaining by Thapar and Vani agencies, the central investigative agency has alleged.

The CBI has alleged that the accused have indulged in a criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery for diversion of public money to the tune of Rs 466.15 crore.

Thapar is already being probed in another case related to diversion of public money in Yes Bank, allegedly involving the bank's former chief Rana Kapoor.

Murugappa Group had taken over CG Power and Industrial Solutions in late 2020.

