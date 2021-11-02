Cannot overstate how much of a breakthrough metaverse is: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

According to Satya Nadella, metaverse is not just transforming how we see the world but also how all of us actively participate in it.

After Facebook rebranded itself as Meta last week, software major Microsoft Corp is now gearing up for its metaverse play, where its consumers can interact and collaborate in 3D digital avatars in offices, or on shop floors – in the metaverse.

Speaking at Microsoft Ignite 2021 conference on November 2, CEO Satya Nadella, said, “I can't overstate how much of a breakthrough this is. It's no longer just looking at a camera view of a factory floor, you can be on the floor. It's no longer just video conferencing with colleagues, you can be with them in the same room. It's no longer just playing a game with friends, you can be in the game with them.”

This would be possible through Teams, the firm’s videoconferencing platform, where people can create their own digital avatars and interact/collaborate in a virtual environment, say a virtual office space, simply by plugging into the virtual reality headset like Facebook’s Oculus or Microsoft’s HoloLens. This capability is powered by the Mesh, a virtual collaboration tool launched in March 2021, and will be launched in 2022.

Using Mesh enterprises can also create immersive experiences like a virtual campus, like IT major Accenture has done. The virtual campus called One Accenture Park is where new hires onboarded virtually can meet in digital avatars and personally connect, conduct meetings or just have parties.

The idea is similar to that of Facebook. Both companies have been investing in virtual and augmented reality. Meta Reality Labs’ Oculus and Horizon Worlds, and Microsoft’s Mesh and HoloLens are technologies that would be powering the companies’ metaverse ambitions.

Nadella said, “For years, we have talked about creating this digital representation of the world. But now we actually have the opportunity to go into that world and participate in it.”

“We are taking these platform capabilities, and building them into our own first-party applications like teams, features like grid views together more and presented more than teams mark the beginning of bringing to the immersive experiences to collaboration. But human presence is the ultimate connection. When you and I can have a meeting, where we are all present together without actually being physically present,” explained Nadella.

According to him, metaverse is not just transforming how we see the world but also how all of us actively participate in it.

“What we have shown you today is only the beginning. Our economy and our society are undergoing a sea change of digitisation across every industry sector. We are emerging into a new era where you and the invaluable work you do will be more necessary than ever. And we are building the Microsoft Cloud to help you accelerate into this new world,” he added.