App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank: FM Sitharaman

The decision keeps at its core depositors' interest, providing stability to Yes bank and keeping a stable financial banking system, she said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 13 said that the Cabinet has approved the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank.

The decision keeps at its core depositors' interest, providing stability to Yes Bank and keeping a stable financial banking system, she said.

FM Sitharaman said that the State Bank of India (SBI) will invest 49 percent of equity in Yes Bank, adding that other investors are also being invited.

Close

The State Bank of India (SBI)will have a lock-in period of three years for up to only 26 percent of the 49 percent of its stake in Yes Bank. For the rest of the investors, the three-year lock-in will be applicable for 75 percent of their investment in the private lender.

The authorised capital itself of Yes Bank is being raised from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 6,200 crore in order to accommodate immediate and subsequent capital raising requirement, the FM noted.

Within three days of the notification of the scheme the moratorium placed on Yes Bank will be lifted, the finance minister said. Further, a new board will be constituted within seven days and at least two directors from SBI will also be a part of it.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.