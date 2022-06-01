English
    Cabinet approves inclusion of cooperatives in govt e-marketplace portal

    With this inclusion, apart from government departments, cooperatives can also procure through the GeM portal.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Union Cabinet has decided to include cooperatives in the government e-marketplace portal (GeM), sources told CNBC-TV18. With this inclusion, apart from government departments, cooperatives can also procure through the GeM portal.

    The Commerce Ministry launched Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement, in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government, which runs into several lakh crores.

    The government has made it mandatory for all the departments and ministries to source goods and services from its e-marketplace.

    The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories.

    Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, webcasting and analytical, among others, are listed on the portal.
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 04:15 pm
