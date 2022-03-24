English
    Government e-Marketplace achieves order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a year

    Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the government procurement portal Government e-Marketplace achieving an order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year and said the platform is especially empowering the MSMEs.

    “Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years,” Modi tweeted.



    “The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector,” he said.

    (With PTI inputs)

