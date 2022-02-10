MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated February 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 10, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank


    Indian Bank (INBK) reported an in-line earnings performance, with net profits growing 34% YoY to INR6.9b, aided by steady NII growth, controlled opex, and a lower tax rate. Asset quality ratios continued to improve, with the GNPA/NNPA ratio declining 43bp/54bp QoQ to 9.13%/2.72%, while PCR increased 406bp QoQ to 72.2%. The bank carries 100% PCR on SREI Infra, while it has a 15% provision on a retail account where it has exposure of INR9b. We revise our credit cost and tax assumptions and expect INBK to deliver FY24E RoA/RoE at 0.8%/14.0% by FY24E. Maintain Buy.


    Outlook


    We estimate credit costs to stay elevated at 2.2/2.0% for FY23/FY24. INBK would deliver FY24E RoA/RoE at 0.8%/14.0% by FY24E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR200 (0.5x Mar’24E ABV).


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:07 hrs Indian Bank was quoting at Rs 157.85, up Rs 2.35, or 1.51 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 158.75 and an intraday low of Rs 154.65.


    It was trading with volumes of 85,616 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 317,680 shares, a decrease of -73.05 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.10 percent or Rs 0.15 at Rs 155.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 194.80 and 52-week low Rs 96.20 on 26 October, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 18.97 percent below its 52-week high and 64.09 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 19,659.29 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indian Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 05:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.