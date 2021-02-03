MARKET NEWS

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated January 16, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies (HCLT) delivered strong revenue growth (3.5% QoQ CC) in 3QFY21, above our expectation and its guidance, led by stronger than expected seasonality in the Products and Platforms vertical (P&P, +8.3% QoQ in CC) and continued traction in Mode 2 services (+10.9% QoQ in CC). n We expect HCLT to return to mid-teens growth in FY22 (14% YoY in CC USD) as continued strength in P&P – due to improving deal wins and new client additions – complements improving demand environment in IT Services and R&D verticals. The P&P business should deliver low teen USD revenue growth over the next two years. n We view the improvement in deal wins (+13% YoY), robust deal pipeline, and large ER&D exposure (~16% of revenue) as positive. It should also continue to benefit from high demand for Cloud migration (Digital foundation) work. n EBIT margin expanded by 130bp QoQ to 22.9%, driven by lower SG&A spends (+80bp) and increased offshoring (+50bp), despite a partial wage hike impact (-50bp). While we see a wage hike and sales investments as margin headwinds in FY22, it should also benefit from growth led positive operating leverage. We expect the company to report 21.8% EBIT margin, up 20bp YoY, but still 110bp below the peak delivered in 3QFY21.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at a modest ~15x FY23E earnings, which offers a margin of safety. Our TP is based on 20x FY23E EPS (a 20% discount to TCS). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HCL Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:20 pm

