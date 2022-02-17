Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 875: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma clocked weak numbers for Q3FY22 that missed estimates due to sustained high cost pressures. Over the long term, a sturdy product pipeline in the US, focus on growing injectables business and building a strong portfolio of specialty products including biosimilars would be the key growth drivers. Aurobindo is eyeing a foray in the domestic markets as well and is targeting revenues of RS 1000 cr over the first three years.

Outlook

A possible de-merger of the injectables business could provide value unlocking opportunities. Hence, we retain a Buy recommendation with unchanged PT of Rs. 875.

At 15:42 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 674.95, down Rs 15.60, or 2.26 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 697.40 and an intraday low of Rs 673.00.

It was trading with volumes of 84,221 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 113,945 shares, a decrease of -26.09 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.18 percent or Rs 1.25 at Rs 690.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,063.75 and 52-week low Rs 590.25 on 11 May, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.55 percent below its 52-week high and 14.35 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 39,547.93 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

