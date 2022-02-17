English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 875: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 875 in its research report dated February 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 17, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


    Aurobindo Pharma clocked weak numbers for Q3FY22 that missed estimates due to sustained high cost pressures. Over the long term, a sturdy product pipeline in the US, focus on growing injectables business and building a strong portfolio of specialty products including biosimilars would be the key growth drivers. Aurobindo is eyeing a foray in the domestic markets as well and is targeting revenues of RS 1000 cr over the first three years.


    Outlook


    A possible de-merger of the injectables business could provide value unlocking opportunities. Hence, we retain a Buy recommendation with unchanged PT of Rs. 875.


    More Info on Aurobindo Pharma

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:42 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 674.95, down Rs 15.60, or 2.26 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 697.40 and an intraday low of Rs 673.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 84,221 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 113,945 shares, a decrease of -26.09 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.18 percent or Rs 1.25 at Rs 690.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,063.75 and 52-week low Rs 590.25 on 11 May, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 36.55 percent below its 52-week high and 14.35 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 39,547.93 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 08:14 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.