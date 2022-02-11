English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Advanced Enzyme Technologies; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Advanced Enzyme Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 11, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Advanced Enzyme Technologies


    Advanced Enzyme Technologies (AET) is a focused, research driven Indian enzymes company with a product basket of 400+ proprietary products developed from 68 indigenous enzymes and probiotics. The business is divided into three segments 1) human healthcare, 2) animal healthcare and 3) industrial processing business It has seven manufacturing and six R&D facilities, which consist of three integrated fermentations, recovery & formulation facilities, one extraction and recovery facility and one satellite blending, mixing & formulation facility


    Outlook


    Below-par performance notwithstanding, we retain BUY as we expect normalcy to return by H2FY23. The momentum in core Enzymes businesses of Probiotics, bio-catalysis, animal nutrition, baking, etc, is likely to persist under normal circumstances We value AET at Rs 380 i.e. 24x FY24E EPS of Rs 15.8


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:39 hrs Advanced Enzyme Technologies was quoting at Rs 310.85, down Rs 1.10, or 0.35 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 313.50 and an intraday low of Rs 309.45.


    It was trading with volumes of 7,939 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,747 shares, a decrease of -49.58 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.37 percent or Rs 1.15 at Rs 311.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 503.00 and 52-week low Rs 297.60 on 19 May, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 38.2 percent below its 52-week high and 4.45 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,475.32 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Advanced Enzyme Technologies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 08:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.