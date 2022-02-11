Buy Advanced Enzyme Technologies; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

live bse live

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (AET) is a focused, research driven Indian enzymes company with a product basket of 400+ proprietary products developed from 68 indigenous enzymes and probiotics. The business is divided into three segments 1) human healthcare, 2) animal healthcare and 3) industrial processing business It has seven manufacturing and six R&D facilities, which consist of three integrated fermentations, recovery & formulation facilities, one extraction and recovery facility and one satellite blending, mixing & formulation facility

Below-par performance notwithstanding, we retain BUY as we expect normalcy to return by H2FY23. The momentum in core Enzymes businesses of Probiotics, bio-catalysis, animal nutrition, baking, etc, is likely to persist under normal circumstances We value AET at Rs 380 i.e. 24x FY24E EPS of Rs 15.8

At 14:39 hrs Advanced Enzyme Technologies was quoting at Rs 310.85, down Rs 1.10, or 0.35 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 313.50 and an intraday low of Rs 309.45.

It was trading with volumes of 7,939 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,747 shares, a decrease of -49.58 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.37 percent or Rs 1.15 at Rs 311.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 503.00 and 52-week low Rs 297.60 on 19 May, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.2 percent below its 52-week high and 4.45 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,475.32 crore.

