Business Insight | ZEE announces major rejig, streamlines international business and top management

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has restructured its organisation in line with its ZEE 4.0 strategy. A major part of the restructuring is realigning its top management.

The company's 4.0 strategy includes bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, which includes ZEE5 (domestic AVOD+SVOD), ZEE5 Global, SugarBox and Digital Publishing.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma brings in more details about the company's 4.0 strategy.