172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|business-insight-zee-entertainment-announces-major-rejig-streamlines-international-business-and-top-management-5999851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | ZEE announces major rejig, streamlines international business and top management

The company's 4.0 strategy includes bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella.

Moneycontrol News

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has restructured its organisation in line with its ZEE 4.0 strategy. A major part of the restructuring is realigning its top management.

The company's 4.0 strategy includes bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, which includes ZEE5 (domestic AVOD+SVOD), ZEE5 Global, SugarBox and Digital Publishing.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma brings in more details about the company's 4.0 strategy.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #business insight #stocks #video #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.