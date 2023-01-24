English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Business cycles shortening, ensuring continuous reinvention a challenge: K M Birla

    Business cycles, consumer preferences, Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 11:43 PM IST
    Kumar Mangalam Birla (file image), who heads the diversified USD 60-billion conglomerate having interests in metals to telecom, also touched upon the proliferation of startups in the business landscape

    Kumar Mangalam Birla (file image), who heads the diversified USD 60-billion conglomerate having interests in metals to telecom, also touched upon the proliferation of startups in the business landscape

    Business cycles are shortening because of changes in technology and consumer preferences, and the Aditya Birla Group has to grapple with the challenge of ensuring continuous reinvention, its Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Tuesday.

    Birla, who heads the diversified USD 60-billion conglomerate having interests in metals to telecom, also touched upon the proliferation of startups in the business landscape, saying there are no shortcuts to business building and made it clear that there exists a thin line between "hustle and hubris".

    "Changes in technology and evolving consumer needs are creating ever shorter business cycles. For a group like ours, a unique challenge is to harness the trust and stability that comes from longevity, while ensuring that we can continuously reinvent ourselves," Birla said.

    In his new year note, Birla cited the example of the sequel to over three-decade old movie Top Gun that grossed USD 1 billion within a month of its release in 2022, to drive home the point about reinvention and building for the future.