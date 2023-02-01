English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Building an effective digital marketing strategy for SMEs

    An effective strategy making needs the following five steps: SWOT analysis, business objective setting, segmentation, buyer persona development, and budget setting.

    M Muneer
    February 01, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST
    Any marketing campaign, let alone digital marketing, will require a proper budget to meet the goals set in the beginning.

    Any marketing campaign, let alone digital marketing, will require a proper budget to meet the goals set in the beginning.

    Many aspects of digital marketing for SMEs have been covered in Smart Growth but many SME owners have expressed an interest in knowing how a digital marketing strategy can be built for results. An effective strategy making needs the following five steps: SWOT analysis, business objective setting, segmentation, buyer persona development, and budget setting.

    Most of us are familiar with these five steps but perhaps doing it right will make the difference in effective delivery.

    Conducting SWOT: Most executives and SME owners are familiar with this jargon, which is nothing but an acronym for analysisng strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. When we do this for our clients requiring strategy development, we examine the internal strengths and weaknesses, and the external opportunities and threats.

    Strengths include critical internal elements that aid the SME to achieve its goals, or even exceed them. Some examples could be the unique product or services you offer, a good employer brand that attracts better talent, good distribution network, high-class manufacturing and quality processes, strong and loyal customer base, data analytics and so on.