    Is Mahila Samman Savings Certificate a hit or miss? 

    Proposed in the Budget, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate incentivises savings and offers better than the average interest rate on a lower timeframe. The two-year savings scheme, however, could have done with a higher rate of interest

    Pallavi Singhal
    February 10, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
    The Modi government steered clear of populism and considering it is a pre-election year, that reflects very highly on the credibility of PM Modi and his long-term vision.

    Budget 2023 has been billed as an inclusive and empowering package by the government, which also declared it to be a vision for Amrit Kaal. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman called it a budget that will make women financially aware, initiating schemes that will penetrate deeper into sections of society.

    It was then that she launched a one-time small savings scheme called the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, which will be available for a two-year period up to March 2025.

    The scheme will offer a deposit facility of up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls of all ages for a tenure of two years at a fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent with a partial withdrawal option.

    Incentivises savings, draws women into family's financial discussion 