    FM Nirmala Sitharaman interview: Why do you also expect favours for second, third and fourth houses?

    The FM was responding to the Budget proposal limiting the deduction from capital gains on investment in residential property to Rs 10 crore

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said people who have bought house and sold houses made immense gains but still tried to get benefits from the government.

    She was responding to a question from Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on the Budget proposal to limit the deduction from capital gains on investment in residential property to Rs 10 crore.

    “...beyond the Rs 10 crore house that you have, why do you also want to expect favours for the second, the third and the fourth house,” she said in the interview.

    “...people who have bought house and sold house have made immense profits out of it but still enjoy benefits from the government…," she said.