    Budget 2023: What February 1 may have in store for an ESOP holder

    Since global mobility has become a common trend in recent times, a clear provision in the tax laws is required to eliminate the ambiguity regarding taxation of ESOPs for employees

    Homi Mistry
    January 30, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST
    Will clarity and relaxation on ESOP taxation rules find a place in the finance minister's Budget 'bahikhatha'?

    Employee stock option plans (ESOPs) have been gaining importance in India as an effective tool to attract, retain and motivate talent.

    Taxation of ESOPs has its own set of complications given that its accrual typically straddles three or more years, and the complexity further increases in case of mobile employees serving in more than one country during the vesting period.

    Considering the growing use of ESOPs by companies in the employee remuneration package, it is pertinent that the tax provisions around ESOPs are made simple and clear for smooth compliances by an individual taxpayer.

