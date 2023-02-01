English
    Budget 2023: New schemes for agri sector notwithstanding, little evidence of doubling of farmers’ income

    In fact, farmer incomes have fallen in many states. However, the FM has rolled out some new initiatives with an eye on the long term.

    Sindhu Bhattacharya
    February 01, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

    Union Budget 2023-24 has announced several new schemes for the agriculture sector, but maintains a deafening silence on the promise of doubling farmers’ income. In fact, the word farmer was used just once by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech.

    The goal of doubling farmers’ income has already missed the 2022 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech in 2017. This is especially true for some states, where the household agricultural income has declined instead of rising, as per government data.

    A parliamentary standing committee said in a report tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament that the monthly agricultural household income on an all-India basis rose from Rs 8,059 in 2015-16 to Rs 10,218 in 2018-19. But in states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland and Odisha, the agricultural household income has declined instead of rising.

    “...in four years (farmers’ income) in Jharkhand has come down from Rs 7,068 to Rs 4,895, for Madhya Pradesh it has come down from Rs 9,740 to Rs 8,339, for Nagaland it has come down from Rs 11,428 to Rs 9,877, for Odisha it has come down from Rs 5,274 to Rs 5,112,” the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing noted in its 46th report. With the announcements made in the Budget, while the government appears to be supporting the agriculture sector through various new schemes and also continues to offer higher minimum support price (MSP) for key crops, there’s little concrete evidence of enabling higher farmer incomes.