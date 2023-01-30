English
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023: MSMEs seek easing of tax structure, easy access to credit

    MSME Budget 2023 Expectations: MSME sector experts seek better access to credit for expanding their business, a more simplified tax system, and incentivising structure.

    Shivangini Gupta
    January 30, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
    MSME sector expectations from Budget 2023(Representative image)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2023 on February 1. While speaking with Moneycontrol, the majority of experts from the MSME sector resonated in one voice that the sector expects the Budget of 2023-24 to further simplify the tax structure and ease of getting credit for small businesses.

    Here is what the sector's experts have to say

    Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IndiaMART 

    My expectation from Budget for MSMEs has always been the same, which is the simplification of Tax regulations and other compliances. Usually, small businesses are a one-man army, or at best, functions with limited manpower. Hence, getting the compliances done is costly and time-consuming. Its simplification will help MSMEs to devote more time to their business and innovation.