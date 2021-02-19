MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform

By using cloud technology, the software platform will ensure that vehicles’ control units and computers can get software throughout their life time, the German auto supplier said.

Reuters
February 19, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

Bosch will work with Microsoft on a software platform for vehicles, it said on Thursday, as it strives to get a foot in the door to the fast-growing market for electromobility and automated driving technologies.


By using cloud technology, the software platform will ensure that vehicles’ control units and computers can get software throughout their life time, the German auto supplier said.


The technology is based on Microsoft Azure and includes software modules from Bosch, it said, adding that they plan to use the software platform in vehicle prototypes by the end of 2021.


“We are thus creating the conditions for wireless updates to work just as smoothly and conveniently on vehicles as they do on smartphones,” said Bosch Managing Director Markus Heyn.


The companies will also cooperate to adapt existing software tools to let automakers and suppliers to simplify and accelerate their own software updates.

Last week, German carmaker Volkswagen AG announced a similar cooperation with Microsoft to use its cloud computing services to help it streamline its software development efforts for self-driving cars.

Reuters
TAGS: #Bosch #Business #Companies #Microsoft
first published: Feb 19, 2021 08:56 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.