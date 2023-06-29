BLive partners with Zomato, to deploy 10,000 EVs in delivery fleet in two years

For representational purpose

BLive, a multi-brand electric vehicle platform, on June 29 said it has partnered with online food delivery platform Zomato to roll out its electric vehicles (EVs) in 20 cities across India. The initiative will commence in Hyderabad with an initial fleet.

Further, it also aligns with Zomato's efforts to enable the adoption of EVs via last-mile delivery partners.

The collaboration will target nationwide deployment of up to 200 EVs exclusively for Zomato riders. This ambitious plan aims to reach a total of 10,000 EVs deployed for Zomato riders across India over the next two years.

The partnership aims to help last-mile delivery companies such as Zomato among others to plug the supply gap of EVs in the market.

The startup has unveiled an innovative Rent-to-Own model in the country, allowing delivery riders to become owners of EVs without any upfront payment.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company on June 28 partnered with Zomato under which its 10,000 electric scooters will be deployed over two years in the latter's delivery fleet. Bothe the companies announced their association to ensure a green mobility ecosystem, pushing the clean energy mobility drive in the country forward.

Manu Saxena, senior vice president, electric vehicles, TVS Motor, said: “With the success of TVS iQube Electric, we are expanding our electric offerings across multiple segments and last-mile delivery services stands at the opportune inflection point towards faster adoption of EVs."

He further added: "This strategic partnership adds another milestone in TVS Motor’s journey to provide smart and reliable EV products and services with lowest total cost of ownership to our delivery partners."