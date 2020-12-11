PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Blackstone inks deal to acquire Piramal Glass for $1 billion

Blackstone has agreed for an upfront payment of $850 million to Piramal Group, following which it will take over the ownership and management of Piramal Glass. The remaining $150 million will be paid over 2 years.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 07:50 PM IST
Glass bottles at a manufacturing unit of Piramal Glass. (PC-Piramal Glass)

Glass bottles at a manufacturing unit of Piramal Glass. (PC-Piramal Glass)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

US-based private equity (PE) major Blackstone has signed a deal to acquire Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Group’s Piramal Glass for around $1 billion (around Rs 7,500 crore).

Blackstone has agreed for an upfront payment of $850 million to Piramal Group, following which it will take over the ownership and management of Piramal Glass, while the rest $150 million will be paid over 2 years to the group on achieving certain milestones, reported CNBC-TV18.

DHFL insolvency: Piramal protests against Adani's surprise proposal to bid for entire company

Piramal Group that has a large NBFC arm has been trying to raise fund via various means and this will be the second billion-dollar deal by the group this year.

Earlier in the year, it had sold US-based DRG for around a billion dollars, apart from raising funds via a rights issue, CDPQ investments, sale of a minority stake in Piramal Pharma to Carlyle, CNBC-TV18 said.

Close

Related stories

Since July 2019, Piramal Group has raised Rs 18,000 crore.

Piramal Glass, which makes container glass packaging with a capacity of 1,475 tons per day, has its factories in the US, India, and Sri Lanka. Firms including Coty, L'Oreal, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and Sanofi take supply from Piramal Glass.

Meanwhile, the US-based PE major has assets in India worth $40 billion and has invested over $15 billion across Private Equity ($6.9 bn), Real Estate ($7.8 bn), and Tactical Opportunities ($400 mm), added the business website.

Earlier in July this year, besides selling a $300 million stake in Embassy Office Parks Reit and a small stake in Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Blackstone sold a 23 percent of its stake in Essel Propack Ltd for $252 million.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Blackstone #Business #India #Piramal Glass #Piramal Group #stocks
first published: Dec 11, 2020 05:28 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.