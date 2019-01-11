App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL approaches NCLAT seeking recovery in Monnet Ispat

BHEL had provided equipment that was required for the functioning of Monnet Ispat's Raigarh plant.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector enterprise BHEL, which is an operational creditor of Monnet Ispat, has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking to recover its dues from the stressed company.

A two-member bench headed by NCLAT Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has issued a notice to the company and JSW Steel, which has emerged as the highest bidder for the firm.

BHEL had provided equipment that was required for the functioning of Monnet Ispat's Raigarh plant.

The company has due amount of around Rs 15 crore.

related news

It had approached the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal for recovery.

However, the NCLT had on July 19 dismissed its plea saying that the committee of creditors (CoC) had approved nil liquidation value due to operational creditors and thus there was no reason for the Tribunal interference.

Requesting the NCLAT to set aside the NCLT's order, BHEL in its petition filed through its counsel Anand Varma said operational creditors should be given their dues in the resolution plans also, a view which has been approved by the NCLAT in the Binani Cements matter.

According to BHEL, the amount claimed by the operational creditors is less than 5 percent of the total claim and they have been allotted just Rs 25 crore for 132 operational creditors against a debt of Rs 444 crore.

"The appellant is not even aware that whether it would receive any amount from the said Rs 25 crore," BHEL said in the petition.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #India #Monnet Ispat

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.