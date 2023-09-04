Bharti Airtel to source 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for 6 Nxtra data centers

These projects will supply power to six of Nxtra's Edge data center facilities.

Bharti Airtel said on September 4 that it will procure 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for its data center subsidiary, Nxtra, by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-2024, with an aim to reduce its carbon footprint.

Airtel will invest in renewable energy projects developed by Continuum Green India Pvt. Ltd. and Vibrant Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd, which will supply power to six of Nxtra's Edge data center facilities.

Airtel plans to acquire renewable energy through an open access route, involving stakes in Continuum Green's project company, which will provide environmentally friendly power generated from solar and wind projects to its Edge data centers located in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, Airtel has also entered into a similar agreement with Vibrant Energy's project company to supply solar power to its Edge data center in Vijaywada. These new additions will bring the total contracted renewable energy capacity for Nxtra data centers to over 274,000 MWh.

While commenting on the deal, Ashish Arora, CEO - Nxtra by Airtel, said: “As a leader in India’s data center industry, Nxtra is committed to become a Net Zero Company by 2031. We believe that India’s growth will be mirrored by its Data Center industry growth in the coming years and are committed to reduce our carbon footprint and lead the Green Data Center infrastructure revolution in the country," he said.