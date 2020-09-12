Bharat Biotech says Covaxin generated robust immune response in monkeys

Bharat Biotech announced that its potential COVID-19 vaccine -- Covaxin -- was found to generate robust immune responses in rhesus macaques or monkeys, preventing infection and disease even upon high amounts of exposure to live SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Hyderabad-based firm said data from the study on primates substantiate the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate.

Covaxin developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech, is being tested at 12 institutes across India. Currently, the vaccine that contains inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus is undergoing Phase II clinical trials.

Twenty macaques were divided into four groups of five animals each, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

One group was administered with placebo, while three groups were immunised with three different vaccine candidates at zero and 14 days.

All the macaques were challenged with SARS-CoV-2 14 days after the second dose. The results demonstrated that monkeys that received Covaxin have shown protective efficacy, increase in SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG and neutralising anti-bodies, reducing replication of the virus in the nasal cavity, throat, and lung tissues of the monkeys.

The company stated that there was no evidence of pneumonia was observed by histopathological examination in vaccinated groups, unlike the placebo group, which showed features of interstitial pneumonia and localisation of viral antigen in the alveolar epithelium and macrophages by immunohistochemistry.

The study results were published in preprint server, which means it isn't peer reviewed.

“Bharat Biotech proudly announces the animal study results of COVAXIN - These results demonstrate the protective efficacy in a live viral challenge model,” Bharat Biotech tweeted on September 11.