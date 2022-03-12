English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Berkshire Hathway rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    The company, run by Warren Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security

    Reuters
    March 12, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    File photo of Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathway

    File photo of Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathway

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on March 11 urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity, Reuters reported.

    The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security, it added.

    Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2 percent Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

    Berkshire disclosed Buffett's pay and recommendations on shareholder proposals in its annual proxy filing, ahead of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's April 30 annual meeting.

    It also said Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who respectively oversee Berkshire's non-insurance and insurance operations, were in 2021 each awarded $19 million for a third straight year. Buffett sets their pay.

    Close

    Related stories

    Berkshire has said Abel would become CEO and Buffett's son Howard Buffett would become non-executive chairman if Warren Buffett could not continue in those roles.

    One shareholder proposal, from the National Legal and Policy Center, said those roles are "greatly diminished" because Buffett holds both, weakening governance, and an independent director should become chairman.

    According to the filing, Berkshire's directors agree that is a good idea, but only after Buffett is no longer CEO.

    In urging rejections of the environmental proposals, Berkshire said many operating units already make disclosures concerning climate risks, and its insurance operations appropriately manage risks from greenhouse gases.

    It also said its operating businesses have committed to diversity, equity and inclusion without needing direction from Buffett.

    Berkshire's dozens of business units include Geico car insurance, the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Brooks running and See's candies, among others.

    Buffett controls 32.1 percent of Berkshire's voting power. Shareholder proposals he opposes normally fail by big margins.

    Berkshire's share price is up 9 percent this year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 is down 12 percent.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Berkshire Hathway #Business #Warren Buffett #world
    first published: Mar 12, 2022 11:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.