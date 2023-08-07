BEML receives Rs 3,177 crore rolling stock order from Bengaluru Metro

BEML will supply the prototype of the coaches to BMRCL by 2025, according to sources.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on August 7 said that it has received a rolling stock order worth Rs 3,177 crore from Bangalore Rail Corporation Limited.

In an exchange filing, Bengaluru-based BEML stated, "BEML has secured the Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the supply of rolling stock contract 5RS-DM valued at Rs 3,177 crore".

In May 2023, BEML emerged as the lowest bidder to supply 318 coaches for Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, Phase 2A, and Phase 2B corridors. However, there was a delay from BMRCL in issuing the LoA to BEML.

According to the contract, BEML will also be responsible for maintaining the coaches for 15 years. This is the first time BMRCL is including a maintenance clause in a rolling stock tender.

The allocation of coaches is as follows: 126 coaches for Phase 2B (Blue Line: 37 km KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport), 96 coaches for the Blue Line (18.2 km Central Silk Board to KR Puram), and 96 coaches for the Pink Line (21.3 km Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara). The Pink Line is expected to become operational by 2025, while the Blue Line (ORR-KIA Metro corridor) is likely to be ready by 2025-2026.

BEML sources said the company will supply the prototype of the coach to BMRCL by 2025. A source added, "BEML is now busy with the design and manufacture of sleeper coaches for 10 Vande Bharat train sets. The full-fledged work for BMRCL will commence next year."