App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto lines up 6 launches and Husqvarna before November

The Swedish dirt bike specialist's models in India will be powered by a common engine and will be based on a common vehicle platform developed by Bajaj Auto and KTM engineers.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto, the country’s third largest two-wheeler, manufacturer will be launching around six models before November this year.

The Pune-based maker of the Pulsar and the Avenger said that the company was able to beat the downtrend in the market on the back of market share gains during last year in key volume segments.

Rakesh Sharma, chief commercial officer, Bajaj Auto said, “The segment which is driving the growth for us is the entry level segment. Here we have increased market share by 6 percent. The second segment which has grown for us is the sports segment where we have gained 5 percent share.”

After cutting prices on the CT 100, only to raise them to near previous levels, the company witnessed a growth in demand that outpaced the average growth of the two-wheeler market.

related news

The company recorded a growth of 29 percent to 2.5 million units in domestic two-wheeler sales last financial year as compared to 5 percent growth recorded by the industry during the same year.

“The market will see a lot of action beginning June. We already had a couple of introductions in the last two months. There has been an upgrade to the Dominar and the Avenger. Across the spectrum over the next 3-4 months the market will see 3-4 launches. These will be on smart innovations but not revolutionary. These will become the primary drivers of growth”, added Sharma.

Sources say that Bajaj will spruce up its CT100 and Platina further and also have a model in the 125cc segment before the market hits festive period.

Apart from this there will also be the launch of the Husqvarna series of bikes. The Swedish dirt bike specialist's models in India will be powered by a common engine and will be based on a common vehicle platform developed by Bajaj Auto and KTM engineers.

Talking about the Husqvarna launches to Moneycontrol, Sharma added, “We are on track with it and it will be launched in the middle of the year. It could be September–November period because that’s also when the festival sales peak. We have to make sure it has an impact. We are on track with that”.

Earlier today the company announced financial results for the January-March quarter announcing 21 percent rise in net profit thanks to an exceptional item of a reversal of Rs 342 crore to the accounts.

Its EBIDTA margin however remained much lower at 17.6 percent than its historical average of around 20 percent.

“We try to optimize the pricing and rationalize cost. We operate in an industry where we have competion, and we have to price the product in a certain way”, said Soumen Ray, Chief Financial Oficer (CFO) for Bajaj Auto.

About the rearrangement of its share-holding in its Austrian partner KTM the company said it is yet to arrive at a final decision.

“As of now it is still in discussion stage and it will be evaluated between the two partners. Nothing concrete to mention as of now”, Ray added.

In March Bajaj Auto had said that its Netherlands-based subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holding BV is in talks for transferring its 48 percent stake in KTM AG to the promoter company KTM Industries AG.

After a proposed 50 percent increase in share capital in KTM Industries AG, subject to legal and economic requirements, the promoter company's total stake in KTM AG would increase to 99.7 percent from 51.7 percent presently.

It was not clear how much will be Bajaj's stake in KTM Industries AG after the equity transfer.
First Published on May 17, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected TV actor's ba ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Zinda from Bharat: Salman Khan's latest track is a mix of romance and ...

Netflix's Leila: Huma Qureshi stars in a dystopian, fictional future f ...

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Bharat Zinda song launch LIVE: Salman Khan roots for a National Award ...

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has a problem with Cannes, t ...

'About to Repeat History': PM Modi, At First Press Conference, Predict ...

International Museum Day 2019: Top Five Museums Around the World

JNU Student Commits Suicide in Study Room, Had Emailed the Suicide Not ...

Amitabh Bachchan Bandaging Baby Kareena Kapoor's Foot is the Cutest Th ...

In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat ...

Questions Raised over Pakistan's Efforts to Counter Terrorist Harbouri ...

BJP Never Respected Gandhi, Apologies on Nathuram Godse Remark are Fak ...

Grounded Jet Airways Shares Plummet Over 24% in One Month

Mumbai Court Turns Down Actor Karan Oberoi's Bail Plea in Rape Case

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 537 points higher, Nifty above 11,400; Zee r ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Narendra Modi says he will 'never forgive' Pragya Singh Thakur for ins ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Nayeem Ahmad Shah, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu's Bhaderw ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.