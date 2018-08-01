App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Back to square one: NCLAT asks for fresh bids for Bhushan Power & Steel

The tribunal has set a deadline of Monday, August 6 for the submission of the fresh bids and the next hearing will be on August 17

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The auction of Bhushan Power & Steel is back to square one, with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday asking the company's lenders to invite fresh bids.

The tribunal has set a deadline of Monday, August 6 for the submission of the fresh bids. The next hearing will be on August 17.

In a setback for Tata Steel, the tribunal also stayed the voting on the steelmaker's bid that was supposed to be done by the lenders on Thursday.

The lenders had earlier this week selected Tata Steel as the highest bidder. "The tribunal has termed it null and void," said an executive who attended the hearing held in Delhi.

related news

JSW Steel and Liberty House are the other two bidders.

A twist

Over the past week, the auction of Bhushan Power & Steel has taken a new turn, with JSW Steel submitting a revised bid.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company had till then taken a backseat, even as the lenders chose Tata Steel's bid as the preferred one, and amid a late entry by Liberty House.

While Liberty House has offered to make an upfront payment of Rs 18,500 crore to the lenders, Tata Steel had offered Rs 17,000 crore.

In the last week's revised bid, JSW Steel increased its earlier offer of Rs 11,000 crore, with a new one of over Rs 18,500 crore.

Bhushan Power & Steel owes banks about Rs 45,000 crore.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 09:04 pm

tags #NCLAT #NCLT

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.