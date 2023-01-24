English
    Aviation unions support pilot in pee-gate fiasco; write letter to DGCA, Union minister

    A copy of the letter was sent to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and Air India COO Captain RS Sandhu

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    January 24, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Aviation unions in India are upset over the licence suspension of Captain Narayan Ramprasad by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a period of three months. Captain Ramprasad was the pilot-in-command of Air India AI-102 flight which flew from New York-New Delhi on November 26 last year, which has been in the public eye over the 'Pee-Gate' incident.

    On November 26, a passenger identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on Air India's New York-Delhi AI-102 flight in a drunken state.

    On January 24, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association, Indian Pilots Guild, Airlines Pilots Association of India, All India Cabin Crew Association, Air Corporations Employees Union, and Air India Employees Union wrote a letter to the DGCA to appeal against the suspension of Captain Ramprasad.

    In the letter, the unions questioned the aviation regulator's judgment and said that the regulator has acted without perhaps obtaining all the facts on record.