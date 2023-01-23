Cabin crew union wants Air India to reinstate crew, pilot derostered over pee-gate fiasco

Air India

The Air India cabin crew union has demanded that 15 of its members and four pilots be reinstated on flights. The development comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation slapped a penalty on the airline over the pee-gate incident.

The All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) in a statement on January 23 said all crew members and pilots on board Air India's AI-102 flight, which flew from New York to New Delhi on November 26, acted "judiciously, within the law and in the best interest of safety, security and well-being of all passengers and crew on the flight".

On November 26, a passenger identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on Air India's New York-Delhi AI-102 flight in a drunken state.

The union said that the staff on-board flight AI-102 filed detailed reports on the incident on landing to those concerned, and acted as per instruction.

AICCA also said that it regrets the unusually harsh punishment on the pilot in command of the flight and that it will be guided by its legal advisors in the matter.

The union also pointed out that none of its members on board flight AI-102 appeared before the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the airline to depose before them.

"The report (by Air India's ICC), which has been submitted to the DGCA, also respectfully seems based on wrong facts and incorrect assumptions and hence a nullity," the union said in its statement.

Last week, the DGCA had imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for violation of the applicable DGCA Civil Aviation requirements.

The aviation regulator also decided to suspend the pilot-in-command of the flight AI-102 and slapped a Rs 3 lakh fine on Vasudha Chandana, Air India's Executive Director of In-flight Services, for failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

A mail thread went public last week showing that Air India’s senior management, including its Chairman and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, were aware of the incident just hours after it occurred.

The mail threads seen by Moneycontrol include those sent to the head of inflight service department (IFSD), base operations in India, Lead Human Resource head of IFSD, head of northern region of IFSD and of complaints (customer care), on November 27 by the cabin crew supervisor.

Wilson himself also received an e-mail from the woman passenger’s son-in-law on the same evening, and forwarded the mail to the head of customer care, asking that it be attended to.

On January 4, media reports first highlighted the incident, causing outrage among the public at large, and prompting the DGCA, which did not know about it till then, to act.

At the time, the airline said the delay in reporting the matter to the DGCA was because the crew did not report it on time. “We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation,” Air India said in a statement on January 4.

The airline on January 19 submitted its internal committee report with the DGCA and banned accused Mishra for four months. Mishra was banned earlier for 30 days after news of the incident broke out earlier this month. The order has now been extended by a further four months.

After Air India decided to bar Mishra from flying with the airline, Mishra's legal team stated that they disagreed with Air India ICC's findings as it is based on an incorrect seating layout.

"We respect the authority and mandate of the Internal Inquiry Committee, but we disagree with their findings and are already in the process of appealing this decision in accordance with the DGCA's Civil Aviation Requirements for Unruly Passengers," Mishra's lawyers Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai said in a written note.

They added that Air India ICC could not find an adequate explanation as to how the accused could have urinated on the complainant sitting on seat 9A without also affecting the passenger on Seat 9C.

A statement by Mishra's lawyers said that Air India's ICC it has erroneously gone on to assume that there was a seat 9B in the business class in the aircraft and imagined that the accused could have stood at this imaginary seat and urinated on the complainant on seat 9A. However, there is no seat 9B in the business class on the craft - only seats 9A and 9C.

Mishra was arrested on January 4 by the Delhi Police in the Air India urination case which came to light almost a month after it took place after the elderly women passenger complained to Air India.

The case between Mishra and a 72-year-old woman flying business class on Air India is pending in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.