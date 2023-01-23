English
    Cabin crew union wants Air India to reinstate crew, pilot derostered over pee-gate fiasco

    The union added that staff on-board Air India's flight AI-102 filed detailed reports on the incident on landing, to those concerned and acted on instruction.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST
    The Air India cabin crew union has demanded that 15 of its members and four pilots be reinstated on flights. The development comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation slapped a penalty on the airline over the pee-gate incident.

    The All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) in a statement on January 23 said all crew members and pilots on board Air India's AI-102 flight, which flew from New York to New Delhi on November 26, acted "judiciously, within the law and in the best interest of safety, security and well-being of all passengers and crew on the flight".

    On November 26, a passenger identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on Air India's New York-Delhi AI-102 flight in a drunken state.

    The union said that the staff on-board flight AI-102 filed detailed reports on the incident on landing to those concerned, and acted as per instruction.

    The case between Mishra and a 72-year-old woman flying business class on Air India is pending in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.